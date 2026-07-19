Joe Root scripts history, surpasses Jos Buttler with sublime performances against India in ODI series

London:

England put forth a sensational performance in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the clash, and England came out to bat after winning the toss.

Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett put forth some good showings, scoring 141 and 91 runs, respectively. Furthermore, the performance of Joe Root stood out once more; coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Root amassed 74* runs in 48 deliveries.

Doing so, the veteran batter became the highest run-getter in the history of a bilateral series while staying unbeaten. After scoring 76*, 99* and 74* runs in three ODIs against India, Root surpassed Jos Buttler and has the highest runs in a bilateral series while staying unbeaten.

Most runs in a bilateral series without getting dismissed

249 Joe Root vs Ind 2026 (76*, 99*, 74*)

248 Jos Buttler vs Net 2022 (162*, 86*)

241 Ricky Ponting vs NZ 2007 (107*, 134*)

England performed brilliantly in the first innings

Speaking of the game, England came in to bat first, and it became clear that the side had a clear plan in mind. Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett opened the innings and put forth a brilliant performance, scoring 91 and 141 runs, respectively.

After the brilliant opening stand, the duo of Joe Root and Jos Buttler further caused problems for the Indian team. While Root amassed 74* runs in 48 deliveries, Buttler scored 41* runs in 13 deliveries.

The performances saw the hosts post a mammoth total of 387 runs in the first innings. As for India, Prasidh Krishna was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name; Prince Yadav took one wicket to his name as well.

With the series on the line, England have performed exactly as anticipated, and the hosts put forth a brilliant showing with the bat in the first innings and would hope to put in a good show with the ball as well as they look to defend the target of 388 that they have set.

Also Read: