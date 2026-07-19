Ben Duckett surpasses Sir Vivian Richards in elite list with magnificent century against India in third ODI

London:

India and England took on each other in the third ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th, and the clash began with England coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The hosts opened their innings with Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell coming out to bat.

While India hoped for a good performance with the ball, the duo of Bethell and Duckett completely dominated the Men in Blue, building a partnership of 192 runs. While Bethell was dismissed on a score of 91 runs, Duckett went on to complete his century, as he scored 141 runs in 135 deliveries.

Doing so, Duckett went on to surpass former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards in the list of players with the highest individual score at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in ODI cricket.

Highest individual scores at Lord’s (ODI)

141 Ben Duckett vs Ind 2026

138* Viv Richards vs Eng 1979 (World Cup final)

137 Denis Amiss vs Ind 1975

137 Marcus Trescothick vs Pak 2001

136 Graham Gooch vs Aus 1989

England posts mammoth total in first innings

Speaking of the first innings, England put forth a marvellous performance. Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell opened the innings with 141 and 91 runs, respectively. Furthermore, after the fall of the first wicket, Harry Brook came out to bat but was unable to put in a good show as the star batter was dismissed on a score of 14 runs.

However, it was the performance of Jos Buttler and Joe Root that helped England post a huge total on the board. Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Root amassed 74* runs in 48 deliveries; furthermore, Jos Buttler wreaked havoc in the latter stages of the innings, scoring 41* runs in 13 deliveries as England posted a total of 387 runs in the first innings.

As for India, Prasidh Krishna was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name, while Prince Yadav took one wicket as well. With a huge total on the board, it could be interesting to see how India fares in the second innings and how they go about the run chase.

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