Why are India and England players wearing black armbands in the third ODI of the series in London?

London:

India and England are taking on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides will meet at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th, and the game began with England winning the toss and opting to bat first.

It is worth noting that ahead of the game, many fans noticed that both India and England players were wearing black armbands in the clash. Interestingly, the two sides were wearing black armbands as a tribute to the former West Indies cricketer Sir Gary Sobers, who passed away recently.

Widely revered as one of the greatest cricketers of his time, Sobers passed away on July 17th at the age of 89, as tributes poured in from across the world of cricket. As a sign of respect and mourning, the two sides observed a minute of silence for Sobers as well.

What did England skipper Harry Brook say at the toss?

Speaking of the game between India and England, the hosts won the toss at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and opted to bat first. England skipper Harry Brook came forward and talked about his decision to bat first and how the surface looks, which could put India under pressure early on in the game.

“Harry Brook: We're going to have a bat today. It looks like a good surface, hopefully we can get a decent score on the board and put them under pressure. Tongue comes back in for Saqib. [On the most pleasing aspect of England's win in Cardiff] Well, there's loads of periods, I thought we did really well through the middle overs with the ball to restrict them. I can't remember what the figures were, but I think they went for 30 runs in 10 overs or so,” Harry Brook said at the toss.

As for the game, England have gotten off to a good start, with Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett playing resilient cricket in the first 10 overs, not losing their wicket and maintaining a run rate over 5.5

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