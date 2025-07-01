Jasprit Bumrah OUT, Sundar IN, 2 spinners? India's probable playing XI for second Test vs England The second Test between England and India will commence tomorrow (July 2) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested, the visitors are set to make at least one change to their playing XI. Here's India's probable XI for second Test vs England:

Birmingham:

Team India's playing XI for the second Test in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah has been the most talked-about topic among cricket fans over the last few days. While India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has revealed that Bumrah might still end up playing the Edgbaston Test, it looks highly unlikely at the moment. How will India pick 20 wickets in his absence? Will India drop any of the batters to accommodate a player like Washington Sundar? Will Kuldeep Yadav play? Let us have a look at India's probable playing XI for the second Test:

No change in opening slot

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were at their absolute best in the Headingley Test. Both of them scored centuries in the first and second innings, respectively. But what impressed many was the way they handled the opening session of the first day when India were invited to bat first. The duo added 90-odd runs before Rahul was dismissed at the stroke of lunch. They will face the same bowling attack of England at Edgbaston and will have their tails up, having blunted them in Headingley.

Sudharsan or Karun Nair, who will be dropped?

None. Both Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair are expected to retain their places despite underwhelming outings in Headingley. Both of them bagged ducks in the first innings and were in the middle for a brief period in the second. Nair was part of the collapse in both innings, and it will be crucial for him to hang around in the second Test. As for Sudharsan, he looked confident in the second innings and it seems it is only a matter of time before he gets runs. At number three, India will need his solidity in case Jaiswal or Rahul get out early.

2 or 3 All-rounders?

How many all-rounders should a team have in its playing XI? Well, India need a fast-bowling all-rounder (not Shardul Thakur) and apart from such a player, the visitors have many others. Ravindra Jadeja is already a part of the playing XI who can even bat at number six. His left-arm spin helps the team in keeping things tight at one end. Another option India have and are seriously considering is Washington Sundar. The off-spinner is very much in contention due to the heat in Birmingham and his batting down the order only gives the extra cushion as well. But then there is also a toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Nitish Reddy.

Neither is a Hardik Pandya-like all-rounder. Thakur is a better bowler while Reddy is a better batsman, and their other trait can only be used as a bonus. India are likely to go with Reddy in this encounter as the ploy to go with Thakur didn't work in the previous Test.

If not Bumrah, then who?

With Jasprit Bumrah almost certain to miss this Test, India have a big dilemma over his replacement. Depending on the conditions, the visitors are likely to take a call on either Sundar or Akash Deep. Moreover, if Reddy is playing, India must seriously consider having Akash Deep as the third pacer. Two spinners are unlikely to benefit but lower-order batting also being a concern, India are in a spot of bother at the moment. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are expected to retain their places and will also take the new ball.

India's probable playing XI for the second Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Akash Deep, Nitish Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

