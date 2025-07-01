Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's comeback to be delayed? BCCI yet to confirm India's tour of Bangladesh India are scheduled to tour Bangladesh next month for three ODIs and as many T20Is. However, given the country's political situation, the tour is in doubt, with the BCCI awaiting government clearance. The fans are also eagerly waiting for Rohit and Kohli to play, as they are now only playing ODIs.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has revealed that the BCCI is yet to confirm India's upcoming tour of Bangladesh. As per schedule, India are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is in August. However, the BCCI will take the final decision to tour only after discussions with the Indian government, given the current political situation in Bangladesh. If, in case, India refuse to tour Bangladesh, it will delay the international comeback of star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who are only active in ODIs, after stepping away from Tests and T20Is over the last 12 months.

Rohit and Kohli are retired from Tests and T20Is

The two star players haven't played international cricket since the Champions Trophy in March. They were active playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and were slated to feature in the Test series against England. However, both of them announced their retirements from the format and are expectedly targetting the ODI World Cup in 2027. For the unversed, Rohit and Virat stepped away from T20Is last year after India won the World Cup, beating South Africa in Barbados.

BCB President hopeful of India touring next month

Meanwhile, the BCB president looked hopeful and also lauded the Indian cricket board for being professional in this regard. Moreover, Aminul Islam also went on to add that the BCCI has assured him of touring in the next available window if the upcoming tour is cancelled.

"I have already spoken to the BCCI. Discussions have been positive. We remain hopeful. It is scheduled [next month] but they are waiting for some decisions from the government. The discussions are ongoing. If for some reason they can't come [in August], they will come at the next available window. We are hopeful of playing in this window. I can't say much apart from the fact that they are very professional and cooperative," the BCB president said at a press conference in Dhaka after a meeting with the board of directors.

Mirpur and Chattogram to host matches

In April, the BCB had announced the schedule for this tour with three ODIs to be played on August 17, 20, and 23. The T20I series is scheduled to get underway on August 26 with the last two matches to take place on August 29 and 31. Mirpur and Chattogram are set to host this white-ball tour of India.

