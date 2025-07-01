IND-W vs ENG-W pitch report: How will surface at County Ground in Bristol play for 2nd T20I? England Women and India Women will face each other today in the second of the five-match T20I series. The hosts will be keen on levelling the series at the County Ground in Bristol, even as India have a great chance to doulbe their lead. Here's the pitch report:

Bristol:

The second T20I between England and India Women is set to be played today at the County Ground in Bristol. The visitors put up a brilliant display in the series opener, led by captain Smriti Mandhana who smashed her maiden century in the shortest format of the game. With this being a five-match series, India cannot afford to relax and will be keen on doubling their lead in Bristol.

As for England, they will be disappointed with their performance in the previous game. They succumbed to their heaviest T20I defeat, by 97 runs, and will be eager to right the wrongs in this game. Their skipper, Nat Sciver-Brunt, is in great form, but the other batters will have to step up if they are to level the series. Moreover, the bowlers will have to come up with different plans if the opposition batters go aggressive against them.

India did well on that front in the first T20I as they kept picking up wickets by varying their pace. The variety in their bowling attack also worked wonders for them, with the debutant Shree Charani picking up four wickets for just 12 runs. It remains to be seen if England will be able to make it 1-1, or it will be the Indian team, who are likely to have their regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur back, making it 2-0 today.

County Ground, Bristol pitch report

The County Ground in Bristol last hosted a Women's T20I back in September 2022. The venue has played hosts to six Women's T20Is so far and favours England a lot as they have won five of those encounters. However, the pitch isn't a featherbed for the batters as 150 has been crossed only once in six matches batting first. The highest successful chase here is 148 which shows that the bowlers will have a good day in Bristol. The team winning the toss is expected to opt to bowl first.

County Ground, Bristol T20I - Numbers Game

Matches Played - 6

Matches won batting first - 3

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average first inns score - 143

Highest total chased - 149 (target) by NZ vs SA

Lowest total defended - 136 by ENG vs AUS

Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Goud

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield

