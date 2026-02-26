IND vs ZIM: India set to bat first in must-win T20 WC clash, make two changes

Chennai:

India locks horns with Zimbabwe in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides take on each other in the Super 8 stage of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26. The clash has begun on a subpar note for the hosts, as the Indian team has lost the toss and will come in to bat first.

It is worth noting that Men in Blue go into the clash against Zimbabwe with two changes made. Rinku Singh is not featuring for the side, and in his place, Sanju Samson has gotten the nod once more.

Furthermore, Washington Sundar is not featuring as well, and in his place, Axar Patel is back in the squad. The Men in Blue are looking to make amends after the clash against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav gives his take at the toss

WIth India losing the toss, the side will have to come in to bat first in Chennai. The Men in Blue’s skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, took centre stage and talked about how he is happy with the decision and wanted to bat first anyway.

“Happy with the decision, were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. The way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik), experienced player, he knows what he brings to the table. Team required that and I think we'll have a good day tonight. Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Play the same way as you've been playing the whole last year. Enjoy the game and forget everything. Be fearless. Two changes: Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku. Sanju will keep,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah

