IND vs SA Test squad comparison: Bumrah-Siraj vs Rabada-Jansen, which pacers have better stats?

The stage is set for the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series between India and South Africa. It is worth noting that the two sides boast a lethal pace attack in their own right, and continuing on the same note, let us have a look at the statistical comparison between the pacers of both India and South Africa.

It is worth noting that team India will feature in the two-game Test series with three pacers in their ranks, i.e., Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj. Star performers for their side, the three players will hope to put in their best performances in the upcoming series.

Speaking of Bumrah, the star pacer has played 50 Tests for India so far, where he has taken 226 wickets with an economy of 2.78 and an average of 19.83 runs. Against South Africa, Bumrah has played eight Test matches, where he has taken 38 wickets.

As for Siraj, the pacer has played 43 Tests so far, where he has taken 133 wickets at an economy of 3.53 and an average of 29.69 runs. Against South Africa, Siraj has played four Tests and has taken 12 wickets to his name. Lastly, Akash Deep has played 10 Tests for India so far, where he has taken 28 wickets with an average of 35.78 runs and an economy of 3.91.

Stats comparison:

Name Matches Wickets Economy Average Jasprit Bumrah 50 226 2.78 19.83 Mohammed Siraj 43 133 3.53 29.69 Akash Deep 10 28 3.91 35.78

How has South Africa’s pace attack fared in Test cricket?

South Africa’s pace attack mainly consists of two names, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. The Proteas’ ace pacer Rabada has represented his side across 73 Test matches so far, where he has taken 340 wickets with an average of 22.03 runs and an economy of 3.34. Against India, Rabada has played 14 Tests and has taken 55 wickets.

As for Marco Jansen, the star all-rounder has played 19 Tests for South Africa, where he has taken 77 wickets at an economy rate of 3.44 and an average of 22.84 runs. Against India, Jansen has played five Tests where he has taken 24 wickets.

Stats comparison:

Name Matches Wickets Economy Average Kagiso Rabada 73 340 3.34 22.03 Marco Jansen 19 77 3.44 22.84

