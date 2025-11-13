IND vs SA, Kolkata weather report: Will rain spoil the first Test between India and South Africa? With India all set to take on South Africa in the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series, let us have a look at the weather report in Kolkata and how the weather could fare across the five days of the clash.

Kolkata:

India and South Africa are all set to take on each other in the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series. The two sides will take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14. It is interesting to note that team India will be coming into the series on the back of some stellar performances in the longest format of the game.

Led by Shubman Gill, India drew the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England and followed it up with a convincing 2-0 series win against the West Indies.

On the other hand, South Africa, being the defending WTC champions and full of confidence, will aim for a good showing against India. The side’s last Test assignment came against Pakistan, which the Proteas drew 1-1.

Kolkata Cricket Ground weather report

In brilliant news for the fans, the weather for the first Test between India and South Africa is clear across all five days. Mornings are expected to start with a haze, and skies are expected to clear as the day progresses.

Furthermore, temperatures are expected to range from 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. Humidity is expected to hover around 60-70 per cent. Conditions are expected to be pleasant throughout the five days, and an uninterrupted day should be on the cards.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

