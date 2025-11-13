Kolkata Knight Riders announce Shane Watson as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2026 Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders recently came forward and announced former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as their new assistant coach ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season.

New Delhi:

In a major development for Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions took centre stage and announced former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their new assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Bringing him a wealth of experience, Watson comes into the side after serving in a similar role under Ricky Ponting with Delhi Capitals, as he makes his return to a coaching role in the IPL after three years.

One of the all-time greats for Australia, Watson will be working in close quarters with KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar. Additionally, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will continue to be the mentor of the side ahead of the new season.

With a subpar season in 2025, where Kolkata finished in eighth place in the standings, the side will hope for improvement in the upcoming season, hoping to get their hands on the title once more. +

Venky Mysore opens up on Watson’s appointment

Shortly after Watson’s appointment as the assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise’s CEO, Venky Mysore, took centre stage and opened up on the appointment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field,” Mysore said in an official statement.

Furthermore, Shane Watson also talked about his appointment, revealing how big an honour it is for him to be a part of a franchise like KKR.

“It’s a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata,” Watson said.

