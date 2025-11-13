South Africa coach 'quietly confident' of creating history in Test series vs India with better spinners South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad believes the upcoming India Test series is the biggest challenge of his coaching career. However, he is queity confident of his team creating history in India this time around with the better pack of spinners up their sleeves.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad is 'quietly confident' of his team creating history in the upcoming two-match Test series against India. For the unversed, the first Test is set to commence from November 14, Friday, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is believed to be the toughest assignment of the WTC cycle for the defending champions.

However, Conrad believes the visitors have a better pack of spinners in Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy who are coming into this series after a brilliant show in Pakistan last month. "Having good spinners in your team, does that add spice to the overall contest? Yes, I think it gives us a lot of confidence. Not saying that we didn’t have good spinners in the past, but we certainly think we’ve got a better pack of spinners now in Keshav, Simon, and Sen.

"It gives us a lot of confidence that if the conditions are conducive, we feel that we’ve got the armoury to challenge India in that respect as well. We’re quietly confident that we can make history of our own here in Eden Gardens and in India," Conrad said.

South Africa coach equates India series to WTC Final

Moreover, Shukri Conrad also equated the series against India to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia where they won earlier this year, to win the ICC trophy after a long time. "Yes, we had the final against Australia that we won, which was massive. I compare this series and this match to that final.

"Look, India is a tough challenge anywhere in the world, and when you come to an iconic venue like Eden Gardens, it just makes it even tougher. I don’t think you can compare the quality of the sides we played against (Pakistan) to India, and this will be our biggest challenge. Certainly, in my 20th match, I don’t think there’s been a bigger challenge than this," the South Africa coach added.

