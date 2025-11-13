5 players that Royal Challengers Bengaluru could release ahead of IPL 2026 auction With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 retentions all set to be announced on November 15, let us have a look at five names that Royal Challengers Bengaluru could end up releasing ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

The retention deadline for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 is set for November 15. The 10 franchises will finalise their releases and retentions ahead of the deadline, and the mini auction is slated for December 2025.

With the deadline right around the corner, many eyes will be set upon defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The side has quite a balanced squad ahead of the new season, but there could be some names that RCB could look to release ahead of the season.

Continuing on the same note, let us have a look at five players that Royal Challengers Bengaluru could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Yash Dayal

India pacer Yash Dayal could be a name that RCB could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. RCB roped in Dayal for Rs 5 crore in the auction, and despite giving the side decent returns in his performances, the recent controversies surrounding Dayal could be a major reason for his release ahead of the new season.

Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone could be another name that RCB might release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Bought for Rs. 8.75 crore in the auction, Livingstone has been unable to live up to his billing, and the same could see him being released ahead of the upcoming auction.

Swapnil Singh

Another name who could face the axe from RCB ahead of the IPL 2026 auction could be Swapnil Singh. Bought in for Rs. 30 lakh, Swapnil did not feature in any game across the 2025 season, and he could again not be a part of the plans for the side as they look to defend their title.

Lungi Ngidi

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi could be another player who is expected to be released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Roped in for Rs. 1 crore, Ngidi only featured in two games for RCB, where he took four wickets.

Rasikh Dar

Rasikh Dar could be the fifth name that RCB could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. With two matches played for RCB and one wicket to his name, it is possible that Dar could not be a part of the franchise’s plans ahead of the new season.

