Sri Lanka Cricket directs team to continue with Pakistan tour despite safety concerns Sri Lanka Cricket recently came forward and made a statement where they informed the team to continue with the ongoing Pakistan tour despite several players wanting to return home due to safety concerns in the country.

Rawalpindi:

In a major development, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) recently came forward and gave a directive to its players and the support staff to continue with the ongoing Pakistan tour despite several players from the team expressing their disinterest in competing after the recent suicide bombing in Islamabad.

A statement that was released on November 12 stated that "several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns.”

However, the board came forward and informed the players that such matters are being closely discussed with the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and the relevant authorities are being utilised to ensure the players’ safety.

"All such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party,” SLC said.

SLC instructed its players to continue with the tour

Furthermore, after informing players that they are working in close co-ordination with the PCB, they went on to instruct their players to remain in Pakistan and continue with the tour, even stating that any player who makes an unauthorised return will have action taken against them.

"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review," the statement said.

The reports had stated that the Sri Lankan cricketers had expressed their desire not to compete in the series, citing safety concerns. The issues stemmed from a suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed 12 and injured 27. Speaking of the series, Sri Lanka is slated to take on Pakistan in the second ODI of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 14.

