8 Sri Lanka cricketers to leave Pakistan following Islamabad blast, second ODI to be called off Eight Sri Lankan players touring Pakistan for an ODI series are set to return home following a deadly Islamabad blast that killed 12. The second ODI in Rawalpindi is likely to be cancelled, and Sri Lanka will send replacements for the remainder of the series.

Rawalpindi:

Eight members of the Sri Lankan cricket team touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI series are set to return home on Thursday after raising safety concerns following a deadly bomb blast in Islamabad, which killed 12 people and injured several others, according to sources from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The incident has directly impacted the ongoing series, with the second ODI, scheduled in Rawalpindi on Thursday, now unlikely to take place. Pakistan had narrowly won the first ODI at the same venue on Tuesday by six runs.

SLC sources revealed that the players’ decision to leave is largely due to the close proximity of Rawalpindi to Islamabad, where the explosion occurred. The SLC has also confirmed that replacements will be sent to maintain the team’s lineup for upcoming fixtures. The Sri Lankan squad was expected to play a triangular series following the ODIs, featuring Pakistan and Zimbabwe. However, the current security concern put that in jeopardy as well.

What happened in Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan in 2009?

The current security concerns add to a long history of threats faced by the team while touring Pakistan. In 2009, the Sri Lankan cricket team was attacked by gunmen en route to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the second Test of the series. Several players, including Ajantha Mendis, Chaminda Vaas, and then-captain Mahela Jayawardene, were injured, while a number of Pakistani security personnel were killed.

The attack forced international cricket teams to avoid Pakistan for over a decade, prompting the country to host its home matches in neutral venues across the Middle East. Sri Lanka’s 2019 tour marked the first return of an international team to Pakistan since the 2009 attack, signifying a renewed effort to restore confidence in touring the country.

The sudden safety concerns and early departure of players cast a shadow over the current series and could influence future tours to Pakistan, raising questions over security arrangements and the feasibility of hosting international cricket in sensitive regions. SLC is expected to coordinate with the Pakistani authorities to ensure the safe departure of the players and assess the situation before confirming the rest of the fixtures.