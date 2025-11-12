Graeme Smith, Faf du Plessis offer key advice to South Africa players ahead of India tour Former South Africa captains Graeme Smith and Faf du Plessis have urged the Proteas batters to start strong in the upcoming Test series against India, stressing that early momentum and top-order stability will be key to competing in challenging subcontinent conditions.

Mumbai:

Ahead of South Africa’s two-Test series against India starting November 14, former captains Graeme Smith and Faf du Plessis have called on the Proteas batters to show resilience and start the tour strongly. The trio believes that a confident start in Kolkata could set the tone for a competitive series against an in-form Indian side.

South Africa haven’t won a Test series in India since 2000 and last won a Test match there in 2010. The team’s batters have often struggled against spin in subcontinent conditions, but with the first Test expected to offer bounce and movement for seamers at the iconic Eden Gardens, the visitors will be keen to capitalise early. Smith emphasised the importance of a strong start from the top order, noting that it can make or break the series for South Africa.

“I'm hoping that with the first Test in Kolkata, it's generally quite a good place to bat, get good value for runs. And it's a stadium that especially if it's full, will really make the South Africans motivated to do well in. I think it's crucial on these types of tours that you start well. If you get behind the game in the subcontinent, it's very difficult to fight your way back. And the batters in particular are going to really have to step up,” Smith said at an SA20 event in Mumbai.

He also praised South Africa’s bowling options, suggesting that their spin and pace combinations could trouble India.

“I think South Africa arrived here with a decent bowling attack, especially in the spin department. [Keshav] Maharaj and [Simon] Harmer can definitely do damage, they can control the game and they have the ability to turn the ball, which is wicket-taking options with spin, and then to see how [Kagiso] Rabada and the likes handle reverse swing. But I think there's good spin options for Temba [Bavuma] to use as well,” he added.

Du Plessis echoes same sentiments

Du Plessis stressed that a strong start in India can shape the entire series for South Africa. Building early momentum, he said, helps batters gain confidence and adapt to challenging conditions, preventing pressure from mounting after early setbacks.

“I feel generally your best chance at having success here (in India) is when you start the series well, especially as a batting unit, get a bit of confidence that you've got runs under the belt and you almost put the conditions a little bit out of your head,” du Plessis said.