KL Rahul set to achieve major milestone ahead of first Test against South Africa

Team India is all set to take on South Africa in the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series. The two sides will take on each other in the clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14, and with the clash rapidly approaching, many eyes will be set upon ace India batter KL Rahul.

Expected to open the innings for the hosts, Rahul could prove to be an integral part of the Indian team for the upcoming series. It is worth noting that Rahul, all set to feature for India in the first Test, is rapidly approaching a major Test milestone.

Interestingly, the 33-year-old has scored 3,985 runs in 65 matches for the Indian team in the longest format of the game and requires just 15 runs to complete 4,000 runs for the side in Test cricket. He could become the 18th player from India to cross 4000 runs in Tests.

India hope to put forth good showing against South Africa

The Indian team has been in good form of late; coming off a T20I series win against Australia, the side will look to approach the upcoming series against South Africa with confidence.

It is worth noting that team India’s last Test assignment came in the early stages of October when they took on the West Indies across two Test matches. Led by Shubman Gill, the side managed to register comfortable wins across the two matches, and they will hope for more of the same against South Africa as well.

However, the Proteas will not be easy opponents for team India. Being the defending WTC champions, South Africa will be looking to put in a good showing against India and give them a run for their money in the Test series.

