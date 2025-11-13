Faf du Plessis, Graeme Smith, and co. back South Africa batters to put up good fight against India With South Africa all set to take on India in the upcoming multi-format series, and the two sides set to face off in the first Test, Faf du Plessis, Graeme Smith, and Hashim Amla came forward and talked about the side's batting prowess ahead of the clash.

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides will lock horns across two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The series kicks off with the first Test as the two sides take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14.

With the series right around the corner, former South Africa cricketers like Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, and Faf du Plessis took centre stage and asked the Proteas’ batter to take responsibility and perform at the peak of their powers against team India.

"I'm hoping that with the first Test in Kolkata, it's generally quite a good place to bat, get good value for runs, and it's a stadium that especially if it's full, will really make the South Africans motivated to do well in. I think it's crucial on these types of tours that you start well. If you get behind the game in the subcontinent, it's very difficult to fight your way back. And the batters in particular are going to really have to step up,” Graeme Smith said at an SA20 event in Mumbai.

Du Plessis backed the batters to do well against India

Furthermore, Faf du Plessis also agreed with Graeme Smith, stating that having runs under the belt early in the innings against the Indian team could go on to benefit the Proteas heavily in the upcoming series.

"I feel generally your best chance at having success here (in India) is when you start the series well, especially as a batting unit, get a bit of confidence that you've got runs under the belt and you almost put the conditions a little bit out of your head,” Du Plessis said.

"Then the rest of the series definitely will feel easier versus starting and you're under pressure and it's low score, low score, you lose the first Test, ball's spinning a bit more. Then it's that expectation that this is going to be a hard tour for the team,” he added.

