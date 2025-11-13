India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch 1st Test on TV and streaming in India? With India all set to take on South Africa in the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the upcoming clash.

Kolkata:

The stage is set for the kick-off of the upcoming multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides will begin the series with the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14, and they will hope to put in a good performance.

It is worth noting that under the new leadership of Shubman Gill, team India put in a good showing in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 and followed it up with a formidable performance against the West Indies as well.

Coming into the series on the back of good form in Test cricket, it could be interesting to see how team India fares against the defending WTC champions, South Africa as the two sides lock horns in the first Test from November 14.

India vs South Africa Broadcast Details

When is the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

India vs South Africa 1st Test will be played from Friday, November 14.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

India vs South Africa 1st Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st Test being played?

India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test on TV in India?

The match between India vs South Africa 1st Test will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test online in India?

Fans watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test match online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

