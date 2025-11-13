John Campbell returns after six years as West Indies announce ODI squad for New Zealand series Cricket West Indies took centre stage and announced their ODI squad for the upcoming three-game series against New Zealand. John Campbell is one of the most notable inclusions in the side, as he makes his ODI return after six years.

With the T20I series between the West Indies and New Zealand concluded, the two sides will now follow it up by taking on each other in a three-game ODI series. The games will be held in Christchurch, Napier, and Hamilton on November 16, 19, and 22, respectively.

One of the most notable inclusions on the side is that of John Campbell. The star batter makes his return to the ODI side after six years. Furthermore, pacer Johann Layne and all-rounder Shamar Springer have also received their maiden call-ups to the ODI side.

It is worth noting that Campbell makes his return to the ODI after some brilliant performances in the longest format of the game. He was Jamaica’s leading run-getter in the Super50 Cup last season, with 278 runs in seven outings at a strike rate of 102.20, and he will hope for a good showing in the upcoming series as well.

West Indies hope to make amends in ODIs after T20I series loss

Speaking of the ongoing series, New Zealand managed to register a brilliant win in the fifth T20I, clinching the five-game affair. It is worth noting that the Windies managed to win the first T20I but lost their next two matches.

Furthermore, the fourth T20I was washed out, and the fifth game resulted in a win for New Zealand as the Black Caps clinched the series after a comfortable victory. The two sides will next face off in the first ODI at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on November 16.

West Indies squad for ODIs against New Zealand

Shai Hope (capt), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

