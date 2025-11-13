Mark Wood, returning from injury, reports hamstring stiffness just before Ashes, to undergo scan With just eight days left for the first Ashes Test to get underway, England have been dealt a massive blow. Fast bowler Mark Wood has reported hamstring stiffness in the ongoing warm-up game against England Lions.

Perth:

The Ben Stokes-led England side is currently involved in a 'serious' warm-up game against England Lions at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth ahead of the Ashes that is set to get underway on November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Just eight days before the series opener, England have been dealt a huge blow with their fast bowler Mark Wood reporting hamstring stiffness while bowling in the warm-up game.

Notably. Wood is already returning from injury, having last played competitive cricket back in February 2025 during the Champions Trophy. He was ruled out midway through the tournament after suffering from medial ligament damage to his left knee. He underwent surgery in March 2025 and was set to unleash himself in the Ashes.

ECB confident of Wood bowling again

However, England might have to be careful with him now that the fast bowler is struggling with his hamstring. ECB has confirmed in a statement that the 35-year-old will now to undergo scans to determine if the injury is serious. However, the visitors are confident of Wood returning to bowl soon again in the second innings. Having said that, he bowled only eight overs on the opening day before walking off the field and didn't return again.

"Mark Wood is set to undergo a precautionary scan on Friday Nov 14, after suffering hamstring stiffness during Day 1 of England's warm-up game against England Lions in Perth. The England fast bowler spent time off the field during the afternoon session, having completed eight overs with the ball. He is expected to bowl again in two days," the statement read.

Even though it is a precautionary scan, England would be hoping for the fast bowler not to get injured during the tour. Wood has been injury-prone right through his career, and another injury during the Ashes at the age of 35 could certainly threaten his career.

