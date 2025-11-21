IND vs SA 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at Barsapara Stadium play in second clash? With India all set to take on South Africa in the second Test of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at the pitch report and details for the upcoming clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second Test of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides will take on each other in the second Test of the series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from November 21. It is worth noting that the Proteas will come into the series on the back of a brilliant win in the first Test.

The sides faced off in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and after three days of play, it was South Africa who emerged victorious. Completely outplaying the Indian team, the defending WTC champions took a 0-1 lead in the series and will hope for a similar showing in the second clash as well.

It is interesting to note that Team India will take the field in the first Test without the services of skipper Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant will be leading the side in Gill’s absence. Furthermore, star pacer Kagiso Rabada will be missing the second Test and has also been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour as well.

Guwahati pitch report:

The surface at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is reported to be quite slow; this could go on to help the spinners and could prove to be a plus point for team India. Batters are expected to get some help from the surface at the start of the game as well.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Akash Deep

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Zubayr Hamza, Senuran Muthusamy, Dewald Brevis

