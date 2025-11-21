Kagiso Rabada ruled out of second Test, rest of the India tour due to rib injury In a major development, ace South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the second Test against India, and has been withdrawn from the rest of the India tour due to a rib injury, as confirmed by Cricket South Africa.

In a major blow for South Africa, the Proteas will be taking on team India in the second Test of the ongoing multi-format series without the services of ace pacer Kagiso Rabada. The two sides will take on each other in the second Test of the series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from November 22.

Rabada also missed out on the first Test of the series in Kolkata, which the Proteas won in convincing fashion against team India. Rabada was absent during South Africa’s first practice session on Thursday, November 20.

Additionally, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma came forward and confirmed that Rabada will miss the second Test of the series. Additionally, he has also been withdrawn from the rest of the tour and will return home after the conclusion of the second test.

"The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour. He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

What did Temba Bavuma say about Rabada’s injury?

Taking part in the pre-game press conference, Bavuma simply stated that Rabada will not participate in the second Test of the series. He also talked about the nature of the pitch that would be in play in the second Test of the series.

"Kagiso has been ruled out of the second Test. This wicket looks a lot fresher and will be more consistent in terms of variability compared to Kolkata. We will have another look in the morning and decide on Kagiso's replacement,” Bavuma said, according to PTI. "This is a typical sub-continental wicket with the first two days good for batting before spinners come into play,” he added.

