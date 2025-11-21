Nikhat Zareen scripts history, wins India's 5th World Boxing Gold medal India's ace boxer Nikhat Zareen etched her name in the history books, as her brilliant performance helped India clinch its 5th World Boxing Gold medal, outboxing Xuan Yi Guo of Chinese Taipei in the decider clash.

New Delhi:

In a historic moment, India's Nikhat Zareen, after performing exceptionally well in the World Boxing Cup final, clinched the gold medal after she outboxed Xuan Yi Guo of Chinese Taipei in the decider match. She sealed India's fifth gold medal in the women's category in the tournament.

Underlining her status as one of the finest boxers in the country, Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold in the 51 kg category. She registered a 5-0 verdict from the judges. It is worth noting that her road to the final was not an easy journey at all.

She breezed past Uzbekistan’s Ganieva Gulsevar in the semi-final, registering a 5-0 win. Interestingly, her win in the final also marked an important personal milestone for her as well. Nikhat’s campaign in the Paris Olympics 2024 ended prematurely as she was eliminated from the round of 16 of the event.

She went into the event as one of India’s biggest hopes for a gold medal. However, in the World Boxing Cup, she looked like an athlete reborn.

Nikhat’s gold added to the already esteemed list of winners at the event for India

Notably, Nikhat Zareen’s gold medal victory topped off a brilliant night for the country in the event. Apart from Nikhat in the 51 kg category, Minakshi Hooda was the champion in the 48 kg category, and Preeti Pawar won the gold in the 54 kg category.

Furthermore, Arundhati won in the 70 kg category, and Nupur Sheoran won the gold in the 80+ category. A total of five gold medals were won by the women in the event, marking a historic day for the country.

After her win, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy came forward and congratulated Nikhat for her brilliant performance. “Nikhat’s outstanding performance reflects her grit, consistency, and unwavering commitment to excellence,” Reddy was quoted as saying by the statesman.

