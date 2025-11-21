Mitchell Starc achieves major Ashes milestone with spectacular start to first Test in Perth Ace Australia pacer Mitchell Starc put in an exceptional performance in the first session of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England. Taking three wickets early on, Starc achieved a major Ashes milestone as well.

Perth:

Australia and England kicked off the highly anticipated Ashes 2025-26 by taking on each other in the first Test. The two sides locked horns in the first Test at the Perth Stadium from November 21, and the game saw Australia come in to bowl first after losing the toss.

Looking to take early wickets, it was veteran pacer Mitchell Starc who came in and steamrolled England’s top order. Right in the first session itself, Starc dismissed Zak Crawley and Joe Root for a duck and sent Ben Duckett packing on a score of 21 runs as Australia dominated the early stages of the game.

Taking the early wickets, Starc went on to cross 100 wickets in the Ashes, becoming the 21st player to achieve the milestone. Furthermore, he became the first left-arm seamer to get to the milestone as well.

Australia take the field without Hazlewood, Cummins in first Test

It is worth noting that Australia is facing England in the first Test of The Ashes 2025-26 without the services of regular skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood. Notably, the two star players for Australia miss the first Test due to injury and could surely be a significant loss for the side.

Cummins sustained a lumbar bone stress injury in his lower back, which sees him miss the first Test. On the other hand, Hazlewood misses out on the first clash due to a hamstring strain. However, in some good news for the Aussies, Cummins is expected to make their return in the second Test.

With two of their best pacers out of the first Test of the series, Australia had quite the task ahead of them in Perth. However, Starc’s exceptional three-wicket haul in the first session has propelled the Aussies to a fantastic start to the clash in Perth.

Also Read: