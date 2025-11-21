Why is Josh Hazlewood not playing for Australia in the 1st Ashes Test vs England in Perth? Australia and England are all set to take on each other in the first Test of The Ashes 2025-26. The two sides take on each other at the Perth Stadium, and let us have a look at why pacer Josh Hazlewood is not featuring for Australia in the clash.

Perth:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of The Ashes 2025-26; Australia and England take on each other in the first Test of the series at the Perth Stadium from November 21. With the two sides all set to take on each other, it is worth noting that Australia will be competing in the first Test without the services of star pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Notably, Hazlewood sustained an injury during New South Wales' Sheffield Shield clash, and with a hamstring strain, the star pacer will be missing the first Test. However, no comeback date has been mentioned so far.

Furthermore, Australia will also be without the services of Pat Cummins in the first Test, and veteran batter Steve Smith will be leading the side in Perth.

England opt to bat first in Perth

Speaking of the game, the clash between Australia and England kicked off with the visitors winning the toss and opting to bat first.

“We’re going to have a bat. (Was it a tough decision?) You take in as much information as you can, especially at a venue that doesn’t host a lot of cricket. We’ll try to get some runs on the board and see where we are at the end of it. It’s been a long build-up, as it always is before an Ashes series. Now that we’re finally here, the whole group - players, support staff, and I’m sure all our fans out here feel exactly the same,” Ben Stokes said at the toss.

Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

