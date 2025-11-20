Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph out for rest of year as Windies name Test squad for New Zealand series Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph missed out on the recent Test series against India due to their injuries. The two have now been ruled out for the remainder of the year as the West Indies name their squad for the Test series against New Zealand.

New Delhi:

Cricket West Indies announced its squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand as Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph were ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Shamar and Alzarri are rehabilitating from their injuries and were also ruled out of the recent Test series against India. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach and Kavem Hodge make their return to the 15-member squad for the series. To bolster their fast bowling, Ojay Shields also gets his maiden call-up.

Speaking on the upcoming series, CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said, "New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side, which is why strong emphasis has been placed on targeted preparation. The recent high-performance camp here in Antigua was designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the conditions we expect to face, particularly the pace-friendly surfaces."

West Indies Batter Kavem Hodge also looks forward to the series. "That level of intentional preparation, combined with the advantage of several squad members already in New Zealand for the white-ball portion of the tour gaining valuable time to acclimate, means this group goes into this series as well-prepared as any West Indies squad to tour there in recent years," he said.

The series will begin on December 1, with the matches being played in Christchurch, Wellington and Mount Maunganui.

West Indies Test Squad to New Zealand:

Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields

FULL TOUR SCHEDULE (Caribbean Time)

Two-Day Warm-Up Match: November 25-26, Lincoln, Christchurch

1st Test: 1-5 December 2025 - Hagley Oval, Christchurch @6pm AST/5 pm in Jamaica

2nd Test: 9-13 December 2025 - Basin Reserve, Wellington @6pm AST/5 pm in Jamaica

3rd Test: 17-21 December 2025 - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui @6pm AST/5 pm in Jamaica