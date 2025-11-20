‘My general knowledge isn’t great but it’s not as bad as ball tampering’ - Panesar hits back at Smith Monty Panesar hit back at Steve Smith’s jab about his quiz-show blunders, saying his poor general knowledge “isn’t as bad as ball tampering.” The exchange revived memories of the Sandpaper Gate ahead of the Perth Ashes opener.

Perth:

Former England spinner Monty Panesar and Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith have exchanged sharp words in the lead-up to the first Ashes Test in Perth, adding early fire to a series that rarely lacks drama. What began as Panesar’s advice to England and their supporters, to keep reminding Smith of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, quickly escalated when Smith chose to respond with a pointed jab of his own.

Panesar had suggested that England’s players and travelling fans should ensure Smith “felt guilty” about stepping in for Pat Cummins, who remains unavailable for the opening Test. When asked about Panesar’s comments during his pre-match press conference, Smith brushed them aside by referencing the former spinner’s much-mocked appearance on the British quiz show Mastermind, where Panesar struggled to answer some basic questions.

The Australian vice-captain’s remark did not go unanswered. Panesar, speaking on BBC 5 Live, drew a clear line between his televised blunder and Smith’s involvement in one of cricket’s most infamous controversies.

“It kind of surprises me. Obviously, I have got underneath his skin. Like if someone asks me, what’s the capital of Barbados, I would say it’s London and where is New York City, I would say that’s in Germany. Let’s be honest, my general knowledge isn’t that great. I’m guilty of that. But it’s not as bad as ball tampering. I will take that anytime of the day,” Panesar said on LBC.

Sandpaper gate and its impact

The scandal, now widely referred to as Sandpaper Gate, emerged during Australia’s tour of South Africa when Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to alter the condition of the ball. Investigations later revealed that Smith and then-vice-captain David Warner had played leading roles in the plan. The fallout was swift and severe: year-long bans for Smith and Warner, nine months for Bancroft, and the resignation of coach Darren Lehmann. The episode also forced Australian cricket into a significant cultural reset, impacting how the team was perceived globally.

Smith’s return to Test cricket in the 2019 Ashes, however, was one of the most memorable comebacks in the sport’s history. Despite being jeered throughout the series, he amassed 774 runs at an extraordinary average, almost single-handedly guiding Australia to retain the urn.