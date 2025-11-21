Mitchell Starc surpasses R Ashwin, equals Bumrah in elite list with career-best figures in Ashes opener Ace Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, taking a 7-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Ashes Test, went on to break several records, surpassing the WTC wicket tally of former India international cricketer R Ashwin.

Perth:

The first innings of the first Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium between Australia and England proved to be a disaster for the visitors. The clash saw England coming in to bat first after winning the toss, and the side was instantly put under pressure through the excellence of ace pacer Mitchell Starc.

Putting in one of the best performances of his career, Starc ended the first innings with career-best figures of 58/7. Doing so, Starc went on to surpass former India international Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of highest wicket takers in WTC (World Test Championship) history.

Starc now has 196 wickets in WTC history, whereas Ashwin has a total of 195 wickets to his name. It is worth noting that Starc now sits in third place in the list of wicket takers in WTC history, with only Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins ahead of him.

Starc equalled Jasprit Bumrah in an elite list as well

It is interesting to note that, completing his five-wicket haul in the first innings, Starc equalled Bumrah and has just as many five-wicket hauls against England in Test cricket. Notably, both Bumrah and Starc have 5 five-wicket hauls against England each in the longest format of the game.

Putting in an exceptional performance against England, it was Starc’s magnificent spell that helped Australia limit the visitors to just 172 runs in the first innings of the game. Apart from Starc, Brendan Doggett took two wickets, with Cameron Green taking one wicket as well, as Australia’s stellar show in the first innings in Perth put England on the back foot right from the get-go. With the first innings approaching for the Aussies, England will hope for a similar showing with the ball, as they have an uphill task ahead of them.

