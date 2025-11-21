'He will be hurting': Anil Kumble opens up on Jasprit Bumrah's mindset ahead of second South Africa Test Former India cricketer Anil Kumble took centre stage and talked about how Jasprit Bumrah would be feeling after India registered a loss in the first Test of the ongoing series against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Team India got off to a hefty start to the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa. Taking on the Proteas in the first Test of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, ended up losing the game, as South Africa registered a 30-run victory.

With the loss, former India cricketer Anil Kumble came forward and talked about ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He opined that the star bowler could be hurting after India lost to the Proteas in the first Test.

He talked about how despite Bumrah’s best efforts, India was unable to register a win, and that would be hurting the Indian team’s star player.

"On a slow pitch, Jasprit Bumrah was beating batters with pace. Yes, there is a bit of uneven bounce when it came to that (Aiden) Markram dismissal in the first innings, and then subsequently the (Corbin) Bosch dismissal in the second innings was genuine pace and the yorkers," Kumble told Star Sports.

"That's what he brings to this Indian team. He will be hurting as a bowler that India couldn't cross the line. What really amazes me is the consistency of executing all the variations that he has, and the control that he brings to his bowling. Day in and day out, the team looks up to him and he delivers, and that's the challenging part," he added.

Speaking of the series, after the loss in the first Test, both India and South Africa will next lock horns in the second Test of the series at the Barsapara Stadium from November 22.

With the Proteas holding the lead in the series, India will hope for an improved performance in the upcoming game, as they look to level the score.

