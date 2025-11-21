Ashes 2025-26: Brydon Carse and Marnus Labuschagne engage in heated altercation in Perth: Watch The opening day of the first Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium has been filled with drama. After Mitchell Starc picked up a seven-wicket haul, England came out with fire with the ball. Meanwhile, Carse and Labuschagne were involved in a heated altercation as well.

Perth:

The opening day of the first Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium has been full of action as Australia and England renewed the oldest rivalry in the history of the format. Both teams are fighting for the urn and things got heated in the middle as well, with Brydon Carse and Marnus Labuschagne getting involved in a verbal altercation.

The incident happened in the 12th over when the latter left the rising short of length delivery. Carse had a go at Labuschagne, saying a few words, and then the Aussie batter also didn't hold back, responding aggressively. The umpires had to intervene in the middle to calm things down as Labuschagne and Smith were spotted having a laugh about the incident as well.

Here's the video:

England rock Australia with the ball

After the incident, Marnus Labuschagne got out soon after scoring only nine runs off 41 deliveries. Soon Steve Smith also followed him as Australia were reduced to 30/3, trailing by 142 runs in the first innings. Earlier, Mitchell Starc ran riot with the ball, accounting for his first-ever seven-wicket haul. He returned with magical figures of 7/58, leading from the front in the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Thanks to his stunning bowling spell, England were bundled out for just 172 runs in 32.5 overs (197 balls), the shortest innings in the Ashes since 1902.

It was a combination of some poor batting from England as well as they gave away the advantage of winning a very good toss in Perth where last five matches have been won by teams batting first. Only four of their batters reached the double-digits while three of them, including Joe Root, registered a duck.

It is turning out to be a fascinating Test match in Perth and Australia will have to be careful not to let England claw back into the game.

