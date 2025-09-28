IND vs PAK Playing XIs: India to bowl first after winning the toss, make three changes The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025; Team India locks horns with arch-rivals Pakistan, and India has won the toss in the final, and will be bowling first in the game. The Men in Blue have made three changes to their lineup as well.

Dubai:

India takes on Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025. The two teams take on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, and the clash sees India winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The Indian team will look to put in a good show with the ball.

The Indian team comes into the game with three changes to its lineup. Hardik Pandya misses out due to the injury that he sustained in the last game. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh also missed out on the game. In their place, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shivam Dube come into the side.

As for Pakistan, the side comes into the game with the same lineup from their last game. The Men in Green are not looking to change what is working for them as they take on India in the marquee clash, hoping to get their hands on the title.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say at the toss?

For the toss, the Indian team won and opted to bowl first in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav talked about maintaining their brand of cricket that they have been showcasing in recent matches.

“We are looking to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here and it will stay the same. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good and we would like to continue that. Unfortunately Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

