India look to become first team to achieve historic win record as they face Pakistan in Asia Cup final India look to clinch their ninth Asia Cup title as they face Pakistan in the summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian team has a historical record in its sight as the Men in Blue face the Men in Green for the first time in an Asia Cup final.

New Delhi:

With the Asia Cup 2025 title on the line, India and Pakistan meet each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After 41 years since the tournament was first played in 1984, the two arch-rivals are set to lock horns in the final of the continental tournament.

India have already beaten Pakistan twice in the ongoing Asia Cup with their comfortable wins on the previous two Sundays. The Men in Blue first chased down a meagre total of 128 in the group stage fixture before they hunted down 172 in the Super Four clash. The third meeting is the most important one, with so much riding on the clash.

Meanwhile, India are the only team to remain unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 and have registered six wins - three each in the league stage and three in the Super Four - as they look to clinch their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

Additionally, India are looking to become the first team to register 50 wins in Asia Cup (ODI and T20I combined) and will get to the milestone if they beat the Men in Green in the final. They currently have 49 wins in the continental event, including their Super Over victory over Sri Lanka in the last Super Four fixture.

Most wins in Asia Cups (ODI and T20I combined):

1 - India: 49 wins in 71 matches

2 - Sri Lanka: 47 wins in 72 matches

3 - Pakistan: 37 wins in 66 matches

4 - Bangladesh: 15 wins in 61 matches

5 - Afghanistan: 8 wins in 22 matches

India look to win the Asia Cup for the ninth time and have not lost a final of the continental event since 2008. They have only lost three finals in the Asia Cup, with the other two being the 1997 and the 2004 defeats. India have won the continental title in 1984 (tri-series), 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2018 and 2023.

On the other hand, Pakistan have won the Asia Cup twice, with their wins coming in 2000 and 2012. The Men in Green have lost the Asia Cup final thrice in 1986, 2014 and 2022.