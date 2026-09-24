Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his decision to not retire from Portugal after FIFA World Cup 2026

The UEFA Nations League is right around the corner, and the best international sides in world football are hard at work to prepare during the international break. Ahead of the tournament, many fans were left surprised after Portugal named veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad.

It is worth noting that at 41 years old, Ronaldo is in the twilight of his career, and after the disappointing end for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup, many expected that Ronaldo would announce his retirement from international football.

Speaking on the same topic, the veteran forward took centre stage and opened up about why he did not retire from international football and why he has made his return to the national team after the World Cup.

"Of course, I'm always thinking about my decisions, about my future. And that's why you see me here now, it means I'm going to continue. I had a conversation with the president and the coach, they're counting on me. I still believe I'm capable of helping the National Team achieve its goals and I think I can give the National Team more support, not just through goals, but off the field as well. "This is a new generation, but for me, the most important thing is being able to score goals on the pitch and help win games,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda via O Jogo.

Ronaldo opened up on potentially scoring 1000 goals

Notably, Ronaldo is within touching distance of scripting history. The star forward is on his way to score 1000 professional career goals, and he talked about how he wants to achieve that goal and help Portugal win yet another Nations League title as well. At 41 years old, Ronaldo remained optimistic as his international career nears its completion.

“It’s a challenge. As for your question: both. The goal is to achieve both, to reach 1000 goals and for the national team to try to win the Nations League. The competition starts tomorrow. It’s a new era. That doesn’t mean that what happened before wasn’t good; I think we did what we had to do,” Ronaldo said.

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