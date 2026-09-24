When and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live on TV and stream online in India?

Leeds (England):

After sealing the T20I series 3-0, England kicked off the ODI series with an 89-run win at Chester-le-Street. Captain Harry Brook and Will Jacks kept the scoreboard ticking for the majority of the period, while the latter also dominated with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul. However, the hosts would be hoping to put up a better show with the bat to seal the series in the second ODI at Headingley, Leeds.

For Sri Lanka, there’s plenty of room for improvement. Their batting in particular has been very disappointing and the Kusal Mendis-led side needs to address that. Five of their players scored in single digits in the first ODI, while Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake and Sachindu Colombage scored 14, 13 and 14, respectively.

Dunith Wellalage and Mendis were the leading run-scorers of the team, scoring 45 and 42, respectively. That sums up Sri Lanka’s batting performance. When it comes to the bowlers, Asitha Fernando and Colombage claimed three wickets each and that was the biggest positive for the side. They will have to build onto that and get better in the other departments.

England, in the meantime, will be calm. They need to get better in the batting department, but it isn’t alarming at the moment. However, the top order might feel the pressure as the goal would be to finalise their place for the ODI World Cup 2027.

England vs Sri Lanka - Broadcast details

When will the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, September 24th.

At what time will the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

Where can you watch England vs Sri Lanka in India?

The live telecast for the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in India?

The live stream for the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLiv app and website.

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