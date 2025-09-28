Mithali Raj, Dinesh Karthik headline star-studded commentary panel for Women's World Cup 2025 The ICC unveiled a 17-strong commentary panel for the upcoming Women's World Cup featuring some of the best in the world, including Mel Jones, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop and Dinesh Karthik, among others. The eight-team tournament kicks off in Guwahati on September 30 with India taking on Sri Lanka.

Bengaluru:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday revealed a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, led by a female star including the likes of Mel Jones, Isa Guha, Stacy-Ann King, Julia Price, Mithali Raj, Sana Mir, Anjum Chopra and Natalie Germanos, whose name wasn't officially in the release, but the South African confirmed on her social media that she was flying out for what promises to be a special tournament for women's cricket and world cricket in general.

Among the men, some of the most popular voices of the sport, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Russel Arnold and Dinesh Karthik will be calling the games.

8 teams, 31 matches in 34 days - who will stop Australia?

The tournament, with India as its official hosts after 12 long years, will also have Sri Lanka hosting at least 11 games in the group stage, including all matches featuring the Pakistani team.

The tournament will be played in the round-robin format, with each side playing every other once and the top four after a dogged league phase will advance through to the semi-finals. Indore, Guwahati, Vizag, Colombo and Navi Mumbai will host 31 matches, spread across 34 days, equally spaced out to give every team some breathing space between games.

The co-hosts India and Sri Lanka will face off in the opening game at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 30, followed by the defending champions Australia taking on the reigning T20 champions New Zealand in the second game in Indore on October 1.

The league stage is set to finish on Sunday, September 26, with the semis and the final slated to be held on September 29, 30 and November 2, respectively.

Commentators for Women's World Cup 2025: Mel Jones, Isa Guha, Stacy-Ann King, Julia Price, Mithali Raj, Sana Mir, Anjum Chopra, Dinesh Karthik, Aaron Finch, Natalie Germanos, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Carlos Brathwaite, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Russel Arnold, Raunak Kapoor and Jatin Sapru