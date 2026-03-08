IND vs NZ: History suggests why toss would be extremely critical in T20 World Cup final

Ahmedabad :

India and New Zealand will face each other today for the first time in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss will be extremely critical given the fact dew factor can make it tough for the bowlers to grip the ball. However, for one more reason, toss will be massive for both teams and that is the history of the T20 World Cup finals.

Yes. Since the third edition in 2010, the team winning the toss has won the final of the competition every time. For the seven consecutive finals, the result has been the same and it remains to be seen if India or New Zealand will be able to break the streak. Having said that, India have so far won the toss only twice but lost only game, to South Africa in the T20 World Cup. New Zealand also won the toss only twice so far in the ongoing edition but have lost only two matches - against South Africa and England.

Nevertheless, the action on the field will be intense as New Zealand will aim to lift the trophy for the first time while India will be keen on becoming the first team ever to defend their T20 World Cup title.

Can India break the Narendra Modi Stadium curse?

Narendra Modi Stadium came under massive scrutiny after India lost the ODI World Cup final on November 19, 2023, against Australia. The pitch was also criticised a lot as a slow surface made it tough for the batters, especially in the first half, to score runs.

With the T20 World Cup final also set to be played at the same venue, the fans are praying that the men in blue end the curse of that loss at the venue. But New Zealand stand in between them who have been terrific and have always been consistent in ICC tournaments over the years.

