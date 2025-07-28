IND vs ENG: 4 changes India might make for fifth Test at Oval in London There is a short turnaround for India and England, with only a three-day gap between the fourth and fifth Test. After eking out a heroic draw, India are yet again likely to make a few changes to their playing XI. Here are 4 changes likely in India's playing XI

London:

The fifth and final Test between India and England is set to take place from July 31. With such a short turnaround between the last two Tests, changes are imminent in both teams' playing XIs. Meanwhile, the visitors are certain to make at least one change with Rishabh Pant already ruled out of the final Test match. However, they are likely to make a few more changes, keeping the workload management of certain bowlers in mind. Here are 4 changes India might make to their playing XI for the final Test:

1. Dhruv Jurel IN; Rishabh Pant OUT

Rishabh Pant batted in the first innings with a fractured foot during the first innings. He sustained the injury in an attempt to play a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on the opening day of the Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Soon after the fourth Test ended, BCCI confirmed that Pant has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test. Dhruv Jurel is the like-for-like replacement for Pant. He also kept wickets for the majority of the Lord's Test and also in Manchester and shouldn't feel out of place in the final game. Jurel, however, will get to bat for the first time in the series in the last Test at the Oval in London.

2. Jasprit Bumrah OUT; Akash Deep IN

Jasprit Bumrah has played his quota of three Tests in the ongoing five-match series, as decided before India embarked on the tour of the UK. His workload management is a major focus, even as questions are being asked about whether he will play with the series on the line. However, it seems unlikely as Bumrah looked down on pace multiple times during the fourth Test. He has already sent down 119.4 overs in this series, including 33 in the first innings at Old Trafford in Manchester. Akash Deep is very likely to replace him after missing the last game due to a groin injury. India head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that all four fast bowlers are fit and Akash Deep seems a perfect replacement for the India maestro.

3. Prasidh Krishna IN; Anshul Kamboj OUT

This could be very debatable, but Anshul Kamboj evidently struggled in the first Test of his career. He bowled 18 overs and conceded 89 runs while picking up a wicket of Ben Duckett. Prasidh Krishna is likely to slot in for him and he is the only option left for the final Test. Krishna too was very poor in the two Test matches he played at the start of the series. If India decide to give Kamboj another chance to prove his mettle, Krishna might end up replacing Mohammed Siraj who has featured in all four Test matches so far, sending down 139 overs for 14 wickets.

4. Kuldeep Yadav IN; Shardul Thakur OUT

With the series on the line and a chance to make it 2-2, India might finally include Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI. This could elongate their tail but they might take this risk to pick 20 wickets of the opposition. Kuldeep's name has been doing the rounds since the second Test ended and many advocated for his place on the flat deck at Old Trafford too. Even though Kuldeep's inclusion will mean India have three spinners in their playing XI, Jadeja and Sundar have sealed their place with exceptional batting in the series, especially in the last Test.

India's probable playing XI for fifth Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal. KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read