Plucky India salvage a draw after a hard-fought final day with the bat in Manchester, stay alive in the series

A dogged Indian team put up a masterclass in Test match batting on a Manchester track on the final day, which didn't deteriorate as much and managed to draw the fourth game against England on Sunday, July 27. After being 311 runs behind, India needed to put their foot down, just not get out and not let England bat again. It was easy to say, but at 0/2, India were staring at an innings defeat and probably a Day 4 finish but Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar later on, denied England what could have been a series-sealing victory.