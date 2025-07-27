Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Plucky India salvage a draw after a hard-fought final day with the bat in Manchester, stay alive in the series

Plucky India salvage a draw after a hard-fought final day with the bat in Manchester, stay alive in the series

Team India amassed 251 runs on the final day while losing just a couple of wickets to be able to draw the Manchester Test against England and stay alive in the five-match series. India can't win the series, but at least they can draw level with England in the final game at the Oval.

Shubman Gill, the Indian skipper, put his hand up on the final day to take his side to a draw
Shubman Gill, the Indian skipper, put his hand up on the final day to take his side to a draw Image Source : Getty
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
MANCHESTER:

A dogged Indian team put up a masterclass in Test match batting on a Manchester track on the final day, which didn't deteriorate as much and managed to draw the fourth game against England on Sunday, July 27. After being 311 runs behind, India needed to put their foot down, just not get out and not let England bat again. It was easy to say, but at 0/2, India were staring at an innings defeat and probably a Day 4 finish but Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar later on, denied England what could have been a series-sealing victory.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket England Vs India Indian Cricket Team Shubman Gill Ben Stokes Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar Manchester Test KL Rahul
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\