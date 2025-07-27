WTC updated points table after ENG vs IND 4th Test: Check standings after India's draw in Manchester Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar slammed centuries as India salvaged a draw despite having their backs against the wall in the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Here is the updated WTC points table after the draw.

New Delhi:

India managed to salvage a draw from almost being done and dusted in the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Led by centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar and a 90 from KL Rahul, the visitors drew the Old Trafford Test despite having their backs against the wall.

India were 0/2 in their second innings and were trailing by 311 as a defeat loomed large when Chris Woakes had taken two in the first over of India's innings on Day 3 of the Test. Despite being two down, the Indian batters dug deep and denied the hosts a comfortable-looking win.

This was only the second draw for England in the Bazball era, with the first one also coming at this venue in the Ashes in 2023. The draw now keeps India alive in the Test series as they still trail by 1-2 and have a chance to level the series if they win the Oval Test.

India stay on fourth in WTC standings

Despite this win, India stay in fourth place in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. They have won one match in four matches with one draw to their name. India have 16 WTC points and a PCT of 33.33.

England stay in third after this draw. They have two wins in four matches with a draw and a loss in this cycle. England have 26 points and a PCT of 54.17.

The points table is led by Australia, who have won three of their first three matches in the new cycle with Sri Lanka on second with a win in their two matches.

Updated WTC points table after ENG vs IND 4th Test: