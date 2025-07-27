Nitish Kumar Reddy issues clarification over reports of Sunrisers Hyderabad exit The rumours were rife that the young Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy wasn't happy with his utilisation in the 2025 edition of the IPL by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and was looking to make a move before the next season.

Hyderabad:

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Indian all-rounder, took to Twitter (now X) to clear the air regarding his potential move from his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Reddy, who, after his breakout season in the IPL last year, got inducted into the Indian team in T20Is as well as Tests, didn't have a great season with the franchise in the 2025 edition of the IPL. On Sunday, July 27, the rumours were rife after several reports stated that Reddy, apparently, wasn't happy with his utilisation in the recent IPL, which affected his returns that weren't great as per the standards the 22-year-old has set for himself.

However, Reddy put a full stop to all those rumours once and for all, saying that he will always stand with his team no matter what. "I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion.

"I’ll always stand by this team," Reddy said. The young all-rounder has been associated with the franchise for a few years now but it was in 2024 when he got to play regularly and Reddy repaid the franchise's faith with match-winning contributions at No 4 with the bat and crucial wickets with the ball. However, his returns dropped in the 2025 edition when he was moved up and down in the order and his average and strike rate both were down by 10.92 and 33.97, respectively.

Reddy provided a balance to the SRH XI and his below-average returns probably reflected in the team's performance. The Orange Army failed to qualify for the playoffs this time around after being the finalist last year, as the opponents had done their homework against their top three and a lack of consistency from their new pace attack meant that they finished in sixth place.

Reddy currently recovering from a knee injury

On the other hand, Reddy is currently nursing a knee injury after damaging his ligament during gym training in the break between the third and fourth Tests against England. The all-rounder was ruled out of the remainder of the series and will be keen to get back to full fitness before the Asia Cup.