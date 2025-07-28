ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test; replacement named Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was officially ruled out of the action for the remainder of the England Test series. After suffering a toe fracture, Pant did come out to bat on the second day but didn't keep and bat in the rest of the Manchester Test. England are 2-1 ahead in the series.

MANCHESTER:

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval, starting Thursday, July 31. Pant suffered a blow on his right foot while trying to reverse sweep a Chris Woakes delivery on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Pant was taken to the hospital before the scans revealed a fracture, which would take up to 6-8 weeks for the southpaw to return to full fitness and hence, the BCCI selection team decided to call upon for the services of Tamil Nadu stumper N Jagadeesan.

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," the BCCI statement read.

Jagadeesan was called upon after Ishan Kishan was unavailable, who himself is nursing a foot injury after having fallen from a two-wheeler. Kishan played a couple of County Championship matches at the start of the month and would have had some knowledge of playing in English conditions. However, Jagadeesan was deservedly next in line, having amassed 674 runs in eight matches in the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy, including a couple of centuries and five half-centuries.

Jagadeesan might just warm the bench with Dhruv Jurel waiting in the wings to get his opportunity; however, with the injuries around the corner, a backup keeper is necessary in Test teams these days.

India might play around with their combination a bit yet again at the Oval, especially given the bowlers' workload and their management and Jasprit Bumrah's fitness but Jurel coming in place of Rishabh Pant seems like one definite straight swap. England are 2-1 ahead and both teams have a lot to play for in London next week.