  4. IND C vs ENG C WCL Live score: India Champions opt to bowl as they look to avoid early elimination

India Champions face England Champions in their fourth match of the World Championship of Legends 2025. The defending champions, India, are still looking for their first win of the tournament and now sit on the verge of an early elimination.

Edited By: Varun Malik
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India Champions, the defending champions of the World Championship of Legends, are facing the threat of an early elimination in the tournament. India are up against England Champions in their fourth match of the competition and are still looking for their maiden win. 

India lost to South Africa and Australia in their previous two matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table with just a single point from their called-off game against Pakistan. Meanwhile, England are winless too, with just a point from their washed-out game against Australia. They have played four games and have just one point as they are looking for their survival in the final group stage game.

Live updates :IND C vs ENG C WCL Latest Updates

  • 8:39 PM (IST)Jul 27, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Champions in major trouble!!

    India Champions are in major trouble in the tournament. They have not won a single match this season and have only one point (from their called-off game against Pakistan) and have suffered two defeats. India sit on the bottom of the points table and a need a win to stay practically alive in the tournament. 

  • 8:34 PM (IST)Jul 27, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs ENG C WCL Live: England's Playing XI

    England Champions' Playing XI: Phil Mustard(w), Ravi Bopara, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Eoin Morgan(c), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom

     

  • 8:32 PM (IST)Jul 27, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs ENG C WCL Live: India's Playing XI

    India's Playing XI:

    Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Piyush Chawla, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron

  • 8:30 PM (IST)Jul 27, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Champions win toss

    India Champions have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first. Stay tuned for the lineups.

  • 8:29 PM (IST)Jul 27, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Champions up against England Champions

    The defending Champions, India, are still looking for their first win in the season, having remained winless in the three matches.

