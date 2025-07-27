Live IND C vs ENG C WCL Live score: India Champions opt to bowl as they look to avoid early elimination India Champions face England Champions in their fourth match of the World Championship of Legends 2025. The defending champions, India, are still looking for their first win of the tournament and now sit on the verge of an early elimination.

New Delhi:

India Champions, the defending champions of the World Championship of Legends, are facing the threat of an early elimination in the tournament. India are up against England Champions in their fourth match of the competition and are still looking for their maiden win.

India lost to South Africa and Australia in their previous two matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table with just a single point from their called-off game against Pakistan. Meanwhile, England are winless too, with just a point from their washed-out game against Australia. They have played four games and have just one point as they are looking for their survival in the final group stage game.

