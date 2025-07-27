WATCH: Jadeja, Sundar turn down Stokes' offer for draw; England slammed for trying to deny duo's centuries The fourth and penultimate Test between India and England ended with a bit of drama in the final half an hour as Ben Stokes offered a handshake for a draw, but with both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar nearing their centuries, they played on.

What's a Test match end without some drama? Well, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar reserved some of it for the final half an hour as the Manchester Test was settled for a draw but not before a war of words and the frustration for England as India batted for five more overs. England could pick up just two wickets on the whole day and India on the back of centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Jadeja and Sundar

After the drinks break, with an hour to go, England captain Ben Stokes, after a discussion with his teammates and the umpires, decided to shake hands with the opposition and settle for a draw. Jadeja and Sundar, meanwhile, enjoying their drinks, didn't pay heed to Stokes' request. Jadeja was batting on 89 and Sundar was unbeaten on 80 then and were nearing centuries.

Many, including former South Africa skipper Sane van Niekerk, came down heavily on the England side for intentionally denying both of them their centuries.

Stokes even dangled the carrot, teasing Jadeja, saying that if he were happy scoring a century against the likes of Harry Brook or even Ben Duckett.

"Nothing wrong with it at all. Nothing wrong," an angry Sunil Gavaskar said on commentary while tearing into England for being crybabies, alluding to Harry Brook's statement about India posting a 600-plus target for the hosts at Edgbaston because they were scared of them. A fuming Gavaskar further mentioned that Stokes should be asked in the press conference later why they batted for until 669 and didn't stop at 550 to give themselves enough time to bowl India out.

Both captains were asked about their views on the same. While Gill admitted that both the batters fought hard and batted so well that they deserved centuries while Stokes was of a view that he didn't want to bowl any of his main bowlers, including Liam Dawson, who almost dished out an ODI himself (47 overs to be exact) and hence, wanted to call off with one hour remaining and realising that only one result was possible.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain too sided with the Indian batters, saying that he didn't mind both of them wanting to complete their centuries, especially after fighting it out practically for the whole day and then being on 80s and 90s, they deserved it. Five overs after Stokes' request, the duo had gotten their centuries and finally retorted to shake hands and called it off.

The series stands at 2-1 after four matches, and there's all to play for both teams in the Oval decider.