IND vs ENG: Will Jasprit Bumrah play fifth Test against England at Oval? Here's an update India managed to draw the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester with a heroic show on the final day. With series still alive, all eyes are now on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who has played three out of four Tests. Will he play the final game? Here's an update

MANCHESTER:

India heroically drew the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, by batting out more than five sessions in their second innings. They denied the hosts a series win and stayed alive but are still 1-2 behind. With the series still alive, there are now talks of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the final Test.

The visitors had decided that Bumrah would play only three out of five Tests on the tour. He also looked down on pace at times during the first innings of the Manchester Test. He also reportedly stumbled on the stairs during the game and was off the field for some time when India were fielding.

At the same time, India have also been crippled with injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, even as Mohammed Siraj is also under the scanner of workload after playing all four Tests. However, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that all the fast bowlers are fit for the visitors ahead of the last Test. When asked if Bumrah would play now, with the series on the line, Gambhir didn't reveal much.

"All the fast bowlers are fit. There are no injury concerns. We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test. No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country," Gambhir said.

India head coach lauds character shown by Indian team

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhier lauded the team for showing great character when the backs were against the wall in the second innings. However, he also pointed out that the visitors are still 1-2 down in the series and they will try everything to make it 2-2 at the Oval in London.

"I've said that in the past as well, that I believe in results. We are still 2-1 down in the series. This is the Indian team. Yes there is inexperience but this is still the best Indian team right now. So for me, I think we are still down 2-1. And hopefully we can try and make it 2-2. That's going to be a good achievement.

"When you are put under the pressure, and you end up batting five sessions, I think that's great character. Anything that you do in these conditions, when you are put under pressure and you come out of those pressure moments, it is always a great feeling, and it just ends up giving a lot of confidence in the dressing room as well.

"And I'm sure going into The Oval, we will be high on confidence, but we can't take anything for granted. I think it's going to be a new game, it's going to be against a strong England side, and we absolutely will be up for it," the India head coach added.

