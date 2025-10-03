How will remaining three teams qualify for T20 World Cup 2026? Know details 17 teams are qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, and we will get the last three teams in the next couple of weeks. A total of nine teams are in contention as they will compete in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier from October 8 to 17.

Zimbabwe and Namibia became the 16th and 17th teams to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday (October 2). They defeated Kenya and Tanzania, respectively, in the Africa qualifier semi-final. With 20 teams set to participate in the mega event next year, three spots are still left and they will be finalised in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier, scheduled to take place from October 8 to 17 in Oman.

Nine teams to take part in the tournament are - Oman, Samoa, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Nepal, Kuwait, Malaysia, Japan and Papua New Guinea. These teams have been divided into three groups and the top two of them will qualify for the Super Six round.

The top three teams from the Super Six round will qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. Interestingly, Ross Taylor will be in action for Samoa, who officially qualified to turn up for the team recently. A total of 21 matches will be played and the opening game is scheduled to take place between Oman and Samoa on October 8.

Here's all you need to know about the tournament

Groups

Group 1 - United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia

Group 2 - Nepal, Kuwait, Japan

Group 3 - Oman, Samoa, Papua New Guinea

Venues

All the matches of the East Asia Pacific Qualifier for T20 World Cup will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat in Oman.

Schedule

October 8 - Oman vs Samoa: 11:30 AM, UAE vs Qatar: 4 PM, Nepal vs Kuwait: 8:30 PM

October 9 - Malaysia vs Qatar: 11:30 AM, Kuwait vs Japan: 4 PM, PNG vs Samoa: 8:30 PM

October 10 - UAE vs Malaysia: 11:30 AM, Nepal vs Japan: 4 PM, Oman vs PNG: 8:30 PM

The Super Six round matches will be played from October 12 to 17.

