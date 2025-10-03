Mirabai Chanu wins Silver medal at World Weightlifting Championships 2025 in 48kg category Mirabai Chanu finished on the podium for the first time in three years at the World Weightlifting Championships after lifting a total of 199 kg in the 48kg category. This was Chanu's third World Championships medal and second silver, after winning a Gold in 2017.

New Delhi:

India's ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu achieved her third podium finish at the World Weightlifting Championships, winning the Silver medal, after lifting a total of 199 kg in the 48kg category in Førde, Norway. Chanu, who was participating in the World Championships for the first time in three years, lifted 84kg in snatch, while following it up with a massive upgrade of 115kg in clean and jerk, as she ensured a second-place finish behind the defending champion, Ri Song-gum of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

After winning the Gold in the 2017 edition in Anaheim, California, it took five years for Chanu to get back to the podium in the worlds. In her only second competition since the Paris Olympics last year, Chanu managed to lift the same weight of 199 kg (88kg snatch + 111kg clean and jerk in Paris in the 49kg category), but had finished fourth at the Summer Games.

Chanu began strongly in the snatch, successfully lifting 84kg; however, she couldn't validate her 87kg attempts in two tries. To ensure a podium finish, Chanu now had to lift in excess of 110kg and push towards a total of 200. After two failed attempts in the snatch, clean and jerk was a resounding success for Chanu as she opened with 109kg, followed by 112kg and signed off with her third consecutive successful attempt, this time lifting 115kg.

Overall, this was Chanu's 14th medal in world games, including an Olympic silver in Tokyo in 2021, three in Commonwealth Games (Gold in 2018, 2022; Silver in 2014), five in Commonwealth Championships (four Gold and one Silver), a bronze in Asian Championships in 2020 and a Gold in South Asian Games in 2016.

Ri Song-gum lifted a total of 213kg (91kg+122kg) to finish at the top of the podium to win her second successive Gold at the worlds and also broke the clean and jerk world record with the 122kg lift. Thanyathon Sukcharoen finished third with a lift of 198kg (88kg+110kg) as she finished just one kilogram behind Chanu and had to settle for a Bronze.