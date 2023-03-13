Harry Brook and Ashleigh Gardner win ICC Player of the Month for February

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook and Ash Gardner

England's Harry Brook has won the ICC Player of the Month award for February month. On the other hand, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner has won the same award in Women's cricket. Both players performed exceptionally well in the last month. Gardner was instrumental in Australia's T20 World Cup defence last month that happened in South Africa. She scored 110 runs in five innings and also picked up 10 wickets at an impeccable average of 12.50 to keep the opposition batters in check all the time.

Delighted after winning the award, Gardner recalled the experience of playing against South Africa in the final and was happy to be able to contribute to the team's success in the mega event. "Thank you to everyone who voted me the ICC Women’s Player of the Month. The past month has been ground-breaking for women’s cricket and it’s an exciting time for our sport. The T20 World Cup was a brilliant tournament, and playing the hosts South Africa in the Final in front of a packed crowd at Newlands was an incredible experience.

“Our Australian team are fortunate to have a number of world-class players, I’m happy I was able to contribute to our team success over the course of the World Cup," she told ICC.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook was brilliant for England continuing with his Bazball approach in the Test series against New Zealand. He smashed a brilliant 186 in the first innings of the second Test. He had won the award previously in December last year as well and Brook felt honour to win award for the second time.

"To win this award twice in a matter of months is a real honour. I’d like to thank my teammates and management of the England teams, who have been supportive and back me to play to my strengths. It has been a pretty good start to the year and I hope that we can continue to be build on what will be a huge summer and winter for the Men’s teams with an Ashes and aiming to win the 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in the autumn, which I’m aiming to be part of both squads," he said.

