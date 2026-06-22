Harmanpreet Kaur asks for support from bowlers as India lose first T20 World Cup 2026 game

New Delhi:

India women continued their campaign in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides met at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 21st, and fans anticipated a fiery clash between the two sides; however, it was South Africa who dominated throughout the clash and managed to register a comfortable victory.

After the Indian team posted a total of 158 runs in the first innings of the game, South Africa managed to chase it down in 19.1 overs, winning the game by six wickets. As for the India bowlers, Shree Charani took three wickets, with Shafali Verma taking one.

None of the other India bowlers managed to take a wicket, and speaking of the same, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about how the bowlers should have supported the team more.

“I think we got a couple of chances in between, but unfortunately we weren’t able to take those chances. But I think still we have two matches to go, and this is the time to stay positive and think about those matches. [On defending the target with the spin attack] I think Shree Charani and Shafali bowled really well. They were creating challenges, but unfortunately other bowlers didn’t support them,” Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.

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India to take on Bangladesh next

With two wins and one loss in three matches, India will continue their campaign by taking on Bangladesh women next. The two sides will meet in the 23rd game of the tournament at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 25.

It is worth noting that India currently sits in second place in their group. The side has four points to its name in three matches so far, and they will be hoping to register their third win of the tournament as they lock horns with Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Bangladesh occupies fourth place in the standings and has won two and lost one of the three games that they have played so far. They will be aiming for a good showing as they take on the Women in Blue.

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