Harmanpreet Kaur achieves historic feat amidst T20 World Cup clash against South Africa women

New Delhi:

India women continued their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on South Africa. The two sides met at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 21st, and with the clash kicking off, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has achieved a huge feat.

With the game against South Africa, Harmanpreet Kaur is playing her 200th T20I game. It is worth noting that she has become the first player in cricket history to play 200 T20I matches. Nobody in history, including both men’s and women’s cricket, has managed to achieve the feat, with the India women’s skipper being the first.

She also became only the second women’s cricketer, after Charlotte Edwards, to lead her side across 200 international matches. With the Indian team coming in to bat first, the side would have hoped for a good showing against South Africa. However, with early wickets, it could be interesting to see how the Women in Blue bounce back after the early collapse against South Africa.

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What did skipper Harmanpreet Kaur say at the toss?

The clash began with the Indian team winning the toss and opting to bat first. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about the nature of the pitch and thanked God for her time with the Indian side, expressing how grateful she is to everybody involved who has helped her achieve the huge milestone.

“We want to bat. I think it’s a good pitch and if we bat first, we could get a result that will help us to win the game. [On the pitch at Old Trafford] I think it’s a very good pitch. The only thing is we have to give some time in the middle and then we can take the game ahead. [On becoming the first player to play 200 T20 Internationals] 200 games, I think, honestly, it’s been an amazing journey. I never thought I’ll come that far, but I think God has been kind and I’m really thankful to him and to my family, friends, BCCI, all my teammates. They’ve been really supportive,” Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss.

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