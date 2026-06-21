Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stars as India A thrash Sri Lanka A in tri-series final

New Delhi:

India A and Sri Lanka A took on each other in the final of the ongoing tri-series. The two sides met at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on June 21st, and the clash began with India A coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi coming in to bat.

While Priyansh scored 39 runs in 29 deliveries, it was the performance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that stood out. Completing his half-century in just 11 deliveries, the 15-year-old youngster ended up scoring 94 runs in 29 deliveries.

Furthermore, Ruturaj Gaikwad added 40 runs to his name, with Tilak Varma adding 67 runs as well. Additionally, Kumar Kushagra added 36 runs to his name, with Anukul Roy scoring 39 as India A posted a total of 377 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Sri Lanka A, Kugathas Mathulan, Ravindu Fernando, and Wanuja Sahan took two wickets each to their names. Mohamed Shiraz, Sahan Arachchige, and Dulaj Samuditha took one wicket each as well.

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Speaking of the run chase, Sri Lanka A opened their innings with Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando scoring 25 and 3 runs, respectively. Sadeera Samarawickrama put in a good showing, adding 52 runs to his name in 44 deliveries.

Furthermore, skipper Sadeera Samarawickrama added 38 runs to his name in 40 deliveries. Ravindu Fernando added 19 runs to his name with Wanuja Sahan scoring 62 runs in 69 deliveries. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth scored 39 runs in 34 deliveries, with Mohamed Shiraz scoring 21 runs to his name. However, despite the decent knocks, Sri Lanka A failed to chase down the target.

As for India A, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam were the highest wicket-takers with three wickets to their names. Anukul Roy took two wickets to his name, with Ashok Sharma and Tilak Varma striking once each. India A limited Sri Lanka A to a score of 311 runs as the Men in Blue won the game by 66 runs and clinched the tri-series title as well.

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